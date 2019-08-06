The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on August 5th, Monday, released the provisional answer keys for Group B Combined Paper I exam 2019 for Subordinate Services recruitment. The answer keys are available for candidates on the official website - mpsc.gov.in.

Applicants who appeared for the Group B combined paper I exam held on July 28th are advised to download and thoroughly go through the answer keys to check for errors if any.

As mentioned, these are provisional keys and candidates have the opportunity to raise an objection, if any with the commission before the specified last date. The last date to submit any objection to MPSC is August 13.

Candidates are to download the objection raising sample from the MPSC website and raise objection request only in the commission prescribed format by August 13.

Here is the direct link to download the MPSC Group B Combined Paper I exam answer keys 2019

This was the second stage of the recruitment for PSI, STI and ASO 2019 in the state of Maharashtra. The combined main exam was conducted on July 28th and the admit card for the same was released on July 22nd. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys and raise objections with the commission.

Notably, the objection will have to be sent via post to the commission’s address in Mumbai. The detailed postal address has been mentioned in the answer key announcement notice linked here.

Earlier Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam results were declared in June. The commission has declared 9,694 PSI applicants for are eligible for the main exam.

Similarly, 768 candidates from STI and 533 ASO applicants had cleared the Group B preliminary exams. The successful candidates were eligible to appear for the main examination.