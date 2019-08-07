Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) allows users to book tickets, cancel reservations and book Tatkal tickets online via its website irctc.co.in. The first step for a new user to create an account on irctc.co.in is to register themselves. Individual registration is free and a valid mobile number and email ID are mandatory to register as an individual user.

Step 1: Registration on IRCTC

The first step is to visit irctc.co.in and click on Register at the top.

The next step is to fill in all details such as user name, password, security question, gender, date of birth, occupation, country details etc. along with your complete address.

While filling in the details, if your entry for ‘Country’ is not ‘India’, a blue info box will appear asking you to pay a registration fee of INR 100 if you do not have an Indian Mobile Number (with code +91). An email will be sent to your registered email ID after successful completion of details with your user ID, password and activation link also check your registered mobile for mobile verification code.

Step 2: Logging in to IRCTC

Enter the user ID and password received on your registered email ID and enter the OTP received on your email to log in successfully. This will verify your email ID for any future communication. You will also be asked to verify your mobile number through an OTP that will be messaged to your registered mobile number. On successful verification of mobile number and email ID, a message saying ‘your account has been verified click here for login’ will be displayed on the page.