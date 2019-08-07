Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in line with the official exam calendar has released the notification for NDA/NA (II) 2019 today on August 7. The notification will be available on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. This is the second admission drive, while the previous one was held in the January session. UPSC conducts this admission process to fill positions for NDA in Army, Navy, Air Force and for Naval Academy.

However, interested individuals must note that the application process for the NDA/NA is being hosted on the UPSC application website - upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for the NDA/NA (II) 2019 will be September 3rd, 2019. The exam itself is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, Sunday.

The admission drive is being conducted to fill 370 positions for NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force) and 45 positions for NA. Overall there are 415 vacancies that will be filled through this drive.

To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2019, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA and NA posts. Apart from that only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd January, 2001 and not later than 1st January, 2004 are eligible. But candidates from the reserved category can avail relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Here is the link to notification PDF for NDA/NA 2019 (II)