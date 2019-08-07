Board of Secondary Education, Odisha had conducted the supplementary examination for class 10th students in the month of July. The results for the same have reportedly been announced by the BSE president Jahan Ara Begum today. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Matric supplementary exam can now check their result from the official website of BSE -bseodisha.ac.in.

Reportedly, the total pass percentage stood at 43.62 percent. The board also declared the Open School Certificate Examination with a total pass percentage being 63.44 percent. “A total number of 26,296 students appeared for the supplementary exams, out of which the results of 26, 239 are declared (57 cases of malpractice). Only 11,445 students got pass marks making the pass percentage to 43.62 percent”, BSE President said.

How to check Odisha Class 10th supplementary exam results

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in. Click on the HSC Supplementary exam results 2019 from the latest news section Alternatively, here is the direct link to check Odisha 10th supplementary result Enter relevant information and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

Previously, BSE had declared the results for Class 10th regular exam 2019 on May 20. Students who failed to clear one or two subject only in the Odisha Class 10th exam 2019 were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. A total of 5,61,079 students had appeared for the BSE Odisha class 10 exam of which 3,97,125 students have passed the matric exam. Meaning this year Odisha 10th students had achieved a 70.78 pass percentage.