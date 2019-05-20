BSE Odisha 10th result may not be declared today, says Indian Express
Earlier it was reported by the Indian Express that the result will be declared on May 20th; however, now it reports that students may have to wait more.
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will not be declaring the 10th class or Matric results today. Earlier, Indianexpress.com had confirmed result date on May 15th. The result, once declared, will be available at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
The board president Jahan Ara Begum told Indianexpress.com, “The board will take strong steps against the officials identified in spreading rumours. The class 10 results are not coming on May 20. The report also added that the students and parents are advised to remain cautious of the rumours and be patient. The result is expected to be declared this week.
More than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 exams that were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. In 2018, the result was declared on May 7th and the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.
How to check your BSE Odisha 10th results
- Log on to the official Odisha results website, by clicking here.
- Click on the link for the Class 10 result.
- Enter your roll number.
- Your result will be displayed and can be printed out.
Check out our live update for BSE Odisha 10th result
Live updates
9:35 am: Scroll.in tries to not report any information based on rumours. The Odisha 10th result date was confirmed by board officials and thus we decided to go ahead with reporting it. Any inconvenience is highly regretted.
9.28 am: A board official informed Indian Express, “the result date has not been decided yet. I am requesting all the students to be patient, the board is likely to announce the results in the third week of May, “
9.27 am: Indiaexpress.com is reporting that the result will not be coming out today. The information about the results being declared today were just rumours.
9:23 am: Last year, about 6 lakh students had appeared for the examinations and of that, a total of 4,85,989 students had cleared the matric exam.
9:22 am: Only few moments left for the result to be declared. Over 5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the result to be announced.
9:08 am: The students are advised to keep their admit card or hall tickets ready. Once the result is declared, they can visit bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in to check for the result.
9:07 am: On May 15th, Odisha board secretary Jahan Ara Begum had informed the press, “Though earlier it was decided to declare the results of class 10 examination by May 14, but due to cyclone Fani, there was a delay in the declaration of results. The results of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared on May 20, 2019.”
9:05 am: The board was expected to release the result in the first or second week of May. However, due to the destruction that the state faced in Cyclone Fani, the process of result declaration was delayed.
9.03 am: Around 5 lakh students have appeared for the 10th board exam from the state according to various sources.
9.01 am: The board will declare the results through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am.
9:00 am: The BSE Odisha 2019 10th class or Matric result is scheduled to be declared at 9.30 am today.