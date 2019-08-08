Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited applications for the position of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on July 18th, 2019 and today, August 8th, is the last day to submit applications for the position. Candidates who are interested in applying, however, have not submitted their application are suggested to do so today at upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions. The candidates must be between 18 years to 40 years old with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories. The minimum qualification to apply for the position is Intermediate examination or equivalent.

Depending on the number applicants, the Commission will conduct a test in one shift or multiple shifts in which case normalisation process will be applied to the marks. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

Candidates can process the application and access the notification for the recruitment at the official website. Alternatively, they can access the notification in this direct link. All submitted applications can be modified after submission and the last day to modify any submitted applications is August 16th, 2019.

How to apply for UPSSSC 2019 Forest/Wildlife Guard recruitment: