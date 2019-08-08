The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had earlier in July released a notification advertising recruitment for multiple vacancies and the online application for the same kicked-off from July 10th. Incidentally, tomorrow will be the last date to apply for the recruitment drive which aims to fulfill over 2,300 vacancies under four category of positions. The posts include Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant, and lower division clerk.

Interested individuals have time till the end of tomorrow, August 9, to submit online applications at NVS website - navodaya.gov.in and nvsrecruitment2019.org. However, after having submitted the application, registered candidates will have time until August 12 to submit exam fees online. Other important details for the recruitment drive can be accessed from the official notification.

Here is the direct link to start the application process for NVS recruitment 2019

The category-wise details for the recruitment drive include Five Assistant Commissioner vacancies and a total of 2,148 posts for Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Miscellaneous Category Teachers vacancies. On the other hand, non-teaching vacancies include 55 posts for female staff nurse and 162 vacancies for Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk posts. Conclusively, NVS will recruit 2,370 people through this recruitment in 2019.

The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Group- B) – 1154

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Group-B) – 430

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group – B) – 564 (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female, Lib.)

Lower Division Clerk (Group – C) - 135

Female Staff Nurse (Group – B) - 55

Catering Assistant (Group – C) – 26

Assistant Commissioner (Group A) – 5

Legal Assistant (Group – C) - 1

For the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination / Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together. The tentative date for CBT has been set from September 5th to 10th for all the category of posts.