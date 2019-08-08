Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be declaring the 2019 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment first stage result soon, probably within the next few days. There have been a lot of speculation around the exact date of the result and various outlets have been giving conflicting reports but there is no official confirmation on the exact date.

Moreover, the RRB released the tentative dates for the second stage examination dates. In a notification released last week, it was reported that the 2nd stage examination for the RRB JE recruitment will be conducted in the last week of August to the first week of September. This information gives credence to the report that the first stage exam will be coming out soon.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check the result at various RRB regional websites. Candidates can visit the regional websites and click on the link of the result. The PDF will contain roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The link to check the result once declared will be available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019 and now the result is expected to be released soon. Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination.