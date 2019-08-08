Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the July 2019 SSC or class 10th and Intermediate examination results today, August 8th, 2019. All the students from these two classes can check their result at the official website, apopenschool.org. The results were released on Thursday by AP State Minister of State for Education Adimulapule Suresh.

According to AndhraJyothy.com, the pass percentage of the SSC class stood at 63.9% and the pass percentage of the Intermediate class stood at 53.12%. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said 10th class examinations were conducted in 60 centers, intermediate theory exams in 47 centers and practicals exams in 17 centers. A total of 14,676 students appeared for the tenth class examination and 14,077 students have attended the Intermediate exam.

Students can check the result in these direct links for APOSS SSC and APOSS Intermediate.

The report added, Guntur district topped the district charts for SSC with 88 per cent result. In the intermediate, Prakasam district topped the list with 71.96 per cent. Additionally, students can apply for revaluation and apply to obtain duplicate certificate and the application process will be processed on the website for the same from August 9th to August 20th.

How to check APOSS 2019 SSC and Intermediate result: