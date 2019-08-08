Heavy rains lash large parts of country; situation grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra
Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country on August 7 and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, where 2.5 lakh have been evacuated, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh.
Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days, while the toll in Karnataka rose to five since Sunday and nearly 26,000 people have been evacuated.
Heavy downpour triggered by a deep depression, which crossed Odisha coast, battered several parts of the state creating a flood-like situation and disrupting train services in some areas in southern region.
Floodgates were opened in the dams in Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit by incessant monsoon rains.
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Second Consecutive Day
Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second consecutive day on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
“On Wednesday at about 2215 hours Pak initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri dstrict. Indian Army retaliating befittingly,” the official added.
The firing from across the border started in Sunderbani sector around 1240 hours, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the officer said.
U.S. President Donald Trump visits shooting victims in Dayton, El Paso as protesters shout ‘Do something!’
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits on August 7 to two cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.
Crowds of protesters outside the hospital and in downtown Dayton held signs reading, “Hate not welcome here,” and “Stop this terror.”
China warns Hong Kong facing biggest crisis since handover
Hong Kong is facing its “most severe situation” since its handover from British rule in 1997 following weeks of demonstrations and the central government is considering what measures to take next, the head of Beijing’s Cabinet office responsible for the territory said Wednesday.
Zhang Xiaoming was speaking to Hong Kong residents attending a seminar in the mainland city of Shenzhen just across the border from the Asian financial hub that has been wracked by daily protests against the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
