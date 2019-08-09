Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the details of 2018 GD Constable Physical Efficiency and Physical Standard test round details on its website, ssc.nic.in.. The notice stated that the GD Constable PMT/PST examination will be conducted from August 13th to September 25th, 2019. The admit card for the same can be downloaded from the CRPF’s official website, gdconst.crpfexam.in.

The GD Constable written examination result was declared on July 20th, 2019 in which 534,052 candidates were deemed successful and are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT examination. The details of the exam venue and exam dates will be mentioned in the admit card and candidates are suggested to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the details.

Candidates can download the CRPF GD Constable PET exam admit card from this direct link.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females, and the vacancies are for various departments which includes CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, CRPF.

How to download CRFP SSC GD Constable PET admit card: