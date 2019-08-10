Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the list of candidates who have cleared the PST and PET round for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable recruitment on August 8th. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the OSSSC’s official website, osssc.gov.in, to see if they have cleared the round.

Those candidates who have cleared the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and PSM (Physical Standard Measurement) round are now eligible to appear for the written exam round of recruitment. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019.

Candidates can access the OSSSC 2018 Excise Constable PET round result in this direct link.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8th, 2019 at all the approved examination centres in the district headquarters. The admit card for the same can be downloaded from the official website, from August 24th, 2019. The notification stated that no hard copies of the admit card will be sent to any candidate.

How to check OSSSC Excise Constable result: