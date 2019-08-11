Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for multiple positions for various departments. The total number of vacancies are 13 for various central government departments and ministries.

The candidates can access the details of the vacancies and apply for the same at official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

One Assistant Library and Information Officer (Hindi), Central Secretariat Library, Ministry of Culture

One Deputy Curator, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture

Four Manager, Mail Motor Service, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications

Two Senior Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence

One Assistant Director (Staff Training/ Productivity), Directorate General of Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Four Executive Engineer (Civil)/Surveyor of Works (Civil), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of NCT of Delhi

The detailed eligibility and qualification for each position are different and candidates are advised to check the official notification which can be accessed at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it. Some of the positions are suitable for differently-abled people details of which are also available in the notification.

Candidates can go through the notification and if they think they are qualified to apply, they can go ahead and apply for the same at the UPSC’s application website. The last day to fill the application form is August 29th, 2019. The last day to print the submitted application form is August 30th, 2019.