Osmania University or OU Hyderabad has declared the 2019 Telangana State CPGET examination on August 11th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) can download the rank card from the official website, tscpget.com and osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University or OU conducts the CPGET examination for admissions to PG courses offered by the University. The examination was conducted from July 8th to July 20th at different slots. Now that the result and rank card has been issued, the counselling and admission schedule will be released soon.

Candidates can access the CPGET 2019 result in this direct link.

The exam this year is being conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2019-2020.

How to download TS CPGET 2019 hall ticket: