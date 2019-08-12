Maharshri Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer (MDSU) has declared the results for BA Part II exam 2019 on its official website - mdsuexam.org. Candidates who appeared for the annual second-year exam for Bachelor of Arts courses can now visit the official site and view their personal exam scores using the candidates’ exam roll number and mother’s name details.

Separately, a report by Times of India claims that the results for B.Sc Part I and II exams have been declared as well. However, the link for B.Sc exam results is yet to be updated on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website every now and then in case of any updates

Here is the direct link to view MDSU, Ajmer BA Part II results 2019

Previously the University had released the BA Part III exam results on July 27th and now results for BA part II have been released. Alternatively, the update about the B.Sc exam results once declared, will be available on our websites Announcements section.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is a prominent affiliating university in the state of Rajasthan. Established on August 1, 1987, after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan. Presently, the University offers 147 programs of learning including 1 Certificate, 7 Diploma, 1 Advanced Diploma, 23 graduate degree, 2 PG Certificate, 15 PG Diploma, 3 Advanced PG Diploma, 51 PG degree, 14 M. Phil. and 30 Ph.D. programs.