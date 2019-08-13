Do you need to cancel your train tickets due to change in travel plans? IRCTC ticket cancellation services online can help you cancel your booking immediately. e-Tickets can be cancelled on Internet at this website till chart preparation of the train. Cancellations are not allowed at face to face Railway Counters. If the user wishes to cancel the e-Ticket, they can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For train starting up to 12 pm the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night.

Here is the process you can follow to cancel your e-ticket:

Log on to www.irctc.co.in and go to the ‘Booked Tickets’ link and select the ticket to be cancelled and can initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers to be cancelled.

Cancellation will be confirmed online and the refund will be credited back to the account used for booking as for normal Internet tickets.

User can select only those passengers who are to be cancelled in case of partial cancellation of ticket. In case of partial cancellation, the passenger should get a fresh printout of the ERS for the passengers continuing their journey.

In case you have cancelled your ticket before the preparation of chart, the cancellation charges are as follows:

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted @ Rs.240/- for AC First Class/Executive Class, Rs.200/- for AC 2 Tier/First Class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy, Rs.120/- for Sleeper Class and Rs.60/- for Second Class. Cancellation charges are per passenger.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25% of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause.

Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50% of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges. Note: The Chart preparation time is the time for the chart preparation from the Train Originating Station or from the previous chart preparation station.

In case you have cancelled your ticket after the chart has been prepared, here’s what you need to know:

For normal users, e-tickets cannot be cancelled after chart preparation. Users are requested to use the online TDR filing for such cases and track Status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC. TDR can be filed as per Railway rules.

No refund of fare shall be admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e-tickets is case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

In case, on a party e-ticket or a family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare , less clerkage, shall be admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket shall be cancelled online or online TDR shall be filed for all the passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

For filing online TDR, select ‘File Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR)’ from ‘Services’. For the ticket booked at old site, select ‘Old Transaction History’ from ‘My Transactions’. After getting the password verified, click on the ‘File TDR’ link in the left panel under the ‘My Transactions’. IRCTC will forward the claim to Concerned Railways to process the refund and money of refund amount will be credited back to same account through which payment was made after receiving the same from the concerned Railways. For any other clarifications please mail to etickets@irctc.co.in