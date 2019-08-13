Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result for 2019 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment first stage exam. There were several reports earlier anticipating, speculating the result declaration date but now the result for RRB JE 1st stage CBT 2019 has finally been declared. Candidates who appeared for this year’s exam can visit RRB regional sites and check the result.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear RRB JE CBT 2nd stage. RRB JE 2nd Stage-CBT is planned to be conducted during the last week of August or first week of September 2019. All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through Website/SMS/Email to download their City intimation advice to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.

Further, candidates can also view their individual result/scorecard by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available only up to August 27th

The link to check the result available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019 and now the result is expected to be released soon. Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination.