Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall tickets for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position on August 13th.

All the candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.in.

Candidates, after downloading, are suggested to go through the hall tickets carefully which will have the details on the exam date, time, and venue details.

The candidates are also advised to go through the official notification available in this link to get acquainted with the exam pattern and syllabus.

Candidates can download the TNUSRB 2019 Constable hall ticket from this direct link.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 Constable hall ticket:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the ‘Existing User Click here to Login’ button.

3. A new page will open where candidates can feed in their details to login.

4. The hall ticket can be accessed and printed out from the page.