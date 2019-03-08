Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has initiated the application process for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position from today, March 8th. The notification for the same was released on March 6th, 2019 and the application process began from today. All interested candidates can apply for the position at tunusrbonline.org.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The last day to apply for these positions is April 8th, 2019.

How to apply for Grade II TNUSRB 2019 positions:

Visit the TNUSRB official website. Under the relevant recruitment, click on ‘Application Form’ link. Click on ‘Create New User’ if not registered and go through the registration process. Once registered, use the credentials to log-in and fulfill the application process.

The recruitment notification and brochure can be accessed under the advertisement, which will have more details on recruitment process, phases, eligibility, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, exam pattern, application process among others.

The website also has created a new section for 2019 Sub-Inspector recruitment. The notification and brochure for the 2019 SI recruitment will be available soon and the application process will begin on March 20th, 2019.