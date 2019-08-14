Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for the 2019 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on August 13th. The candidates can access the official notification for the 2019 JE recruitment at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process will also be process in the same website and the last day to apply for the recruitment is September 14th, 2019.

The open competitive exam is JE concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group „B‟(Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7thCentral Pay Commission. The total number of vacancies will be determined ‘in due course’.

The candidate must be below the ages of 30 years or 32 years depending on the department for which one is applying for with relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from the reserved categories as per the norms. The candidate must hold a degree or a diploma in the relevant field of engineering to be eligible to apply with some experience required for certain positions.

The first level of selection process will involve a computer-based exam, exact date of which will be informed in the future. The CBT will test candidates on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Engineering. There will be a total of 200 questions for 2-hour duration with a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers.

The candidates who clear the Paper I exam are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive exam and will be pertaining to the field of engineering for which the candidate has applied for. The detailed syllabus and exam pattern can be accessed in the official notification.

How to apply for SSC 2019 JE exam:

Visit the SSC official website. For candidates who do not have a log-in ID, they need to register first by clicking on this link. Once registered, candidates need to click at the ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on the ‘JE’ tab. Then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant advertisement. The application process needs to fufilled and submitted. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more information in application process, departments for which the recruitment is being done, exam pattern, exam syllabus, selection process, reservation policy among others. The official notification is available at the official website or can be accessed in this direct link.