Uttar Pradesh State Council for Vocational Training, Lucknow has released the result for Round 2 admission counselling 2019. This is the round 2 seat allotment result for candidates seeking admission for diploma ITI course across institutes in UP. Candidates who registered for this year’s ITI admissions can now visit the official website of UP ITI - scvtup.in and check their seat allotment result.

Further candidates who have been shortlisted in the second round of counselling for ITI admission will have to report at their allotted colleges/institutes and complete the admission process. The last date to report at allotted institutes is August 20th and applicants are advised to report as early as possible before the last date.

Here is the direct link to view the UP ITI 2019 second-round counselling seat allotment result. Candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth details to view and take a print out of their allotment order.

SCVT conducts the admission process for ITI diploma courses offered across institutes in UP. Selection for training in Government and Private Industrial Training Institute in 67 different trades is on offer this year. There are 1,07,362 seats under N.C.V.T (National Council of Vocational Training) and 16,579 seats under S.C.V.T (State Council of Vocational Training) courses available for admissions and 3,75,835 seats for Private Industrial Training Institutes under N.C.V.T courses are available for admissions.