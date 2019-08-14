Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term-End Examination (TEE) results conducted in the month of June 2019 today, August 14th, 2019.

All the students who had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of June can check the result now at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Term-end examination is conducted twice in a year by the open university, once in December and once in June. Today, the 2019 examination conducted in June result for various courses have come out.

Candidates can access the IGNOU TEE June 2019 results in this direct link.

IGNOU is a prestigious open university of the country which provides various courses for candidates which includes undergradudate, postgraduate, P.hD, and professional courses.

How to check IGNOU 2019 June Term-End exam results: