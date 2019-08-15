Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 Combined Engineering Services on August 14th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys for all the subjects at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers in the answer keys which can be online within seven days of the release of the answer keys. The objections can be submitted in this link where a button to challenge the answer keys is available.

Candidates can access the TNPSC Combined Engineering Services exam answer keys in this direct link.

TNPSC had conducted the examination on August 10th for the 2019 Combined Engineering Services. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 461 vacancies for various positions for several state government departments which include Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer Agriculture, Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Fisheries, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety, and Junior Architect.

How to access TNPSC Combined Engineering Services answer keys: