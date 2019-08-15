Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the computer-based examination timetable for the recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I - 2018-2019 on August 14th, 2019. The examination timetable can be accessed at the TNTRB’s official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted for 17 subjects and will be conducted from September 27th to September 29th, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions each day, first session Forenoon (FN) and second session in the Afternoon (AN).

Candidates can access the timetable at the official website and by clicking at the link to check the timetable or one can click at this direct link to access it.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive was conducted from June 24th to July 15th, 2015. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,144 vacancies.

The Computer-Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge, respectively. For more details, one can access the official notification in this link.