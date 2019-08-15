The Calcutta University on Wednesday August 14th declared the results for Degree exams 2019 on the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in. The results for BA, B.Com and B.Sc final year have been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number. Candidates must note here that the results are available on WB result site only and not on the Calcutta University website.

The three part degree examinations offered by the University were conducted in the month of May and results have been released now. Please note that results for Part III which is the final year of three year degree courses have been declared. Below are the direct links to check the results for BA, B.Com and B.Sc Part III exam results 2019.

B.Com Part III (General Examination) 2019 results

BA and B.Sc Part III (General Examination) 2019 results

The University of Calcutta is one of the oldest institutions in the country established by East India Company. The jurisdiction of the University is, at present, limited to the confines of a few districts of West Bengal.