“Your Identity Neither At Stake Nor Tampered With,” Governor Tells J&K
The identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is not at stake after the abrogation of the state’s special status by the Centre, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Thursday after hoisting the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day in Srinagar today. The event was also attended by National Security Advisory Ajit Doval.
Terming the changes introduced by the Centre as “historical”, Mr Malik said they will open new avenues of development and help various communities promote their languages and cultures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
“In the last 70 years people were lead astray from the main issues of economic development, peace and prosperity,” he said at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar.
Lost faith in the law, verdict shattered our hopes: Pehlu Khan’s family
The Alwar court’s order acquitting the six people accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan two years ago has came as a shock for his family.
“We have lost faith in law. For the past two and a half years, we were waiting for justice. We thought that justice would be delivered and it will give peace to my father’s soul but instead our hopes are shattered,” said Irshad Khan, eldest son of Pehlu Khan.
He said that he was puzzled by the judgment. “We had all the necessary evidence to prove that my father was beaten to death by a mob. The police had also collected the necessary evidence including the postmortem report,” said the 27-year-old.
J&K curbs to stay till tomorrow
There will be no easing of the prevailing curfew-like restrictions and communications blockade in Kashmir, at least till the Independence Day functions — planned to be held in all districts of the Valley — are concluded, as the administration is buoyed by the calm maintained by people during Id and Friday prayers.
“The restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley,” said J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal. “Normal situation in the Jammu division has been restored,” he added.
Kerala govt announces flood relief package; ₹10,000 immediate aid
The State government said a total of102 people lost their lives in floods and landslides since August 8.
After a brief respite, rains lashed several parts of Kerala on August 14 under the influence of the ‘vigorous’ South West Monsoon as the death toll in its second spell rose to 102 with 37 people missing.
Rains, which abated on August 12, battered various parts since August 13 night with the Met office in its latest update forecasting more showers, including heavy rains in isolated places, in the next few days and warning fishermen not to venture into sea.
China For “Closed Consultations” At UN Security Council On J&K: Official
China has formally asked for “closed consultations” in the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, Beijing’s closest ally, wrote a letter on the issue to Poland, the Council President for the month of August, a top diplomat at the United Nations said.
The UN diplomat told news agency Press Trust of India that a request for such a meeting was submitted very recently, but no date has yet been scheduled for it.
Gunman wounds at least 6 police officers in Philadelphia
At least one gunman opened fire on police August 14 as they were serving a warrant in a Philadelphia neighbourhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, authorities said.
None of the officers’ injuries were considered life-threatening, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said. They were being treated at hospitals.
All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening. The suspect is still firing and police have warned people to stay out of the Nicetown neighbourhood.