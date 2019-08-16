Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has declared the 2019 UGC NET result on August 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the CSIR-UGC NET 2019 examination can check the results at the the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

Candidates can access the CSIR-UGC NET June 2019 result in this direct link.

CSIR conducted the examination on June 16th, 2019. The Morning session from 9.00 am and 12.00 noon was for Life Sciences & Physical Sciences and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm was for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

How to check CSIR 2019 UGC NET result: