IRCTC is offering an international tour package to Bali for four nights and five days from 17th October, 2019. Bali is an Indonesian island known for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs. The island is home to religious sites such as the cliff-side Uluwatu Temple. To the south, the beachside city of Kuta has lively bars, while Seminyak, Sanur and Nusa Dua are popular resort towns. The island is also known for its yoga and meditation retreats.

The ‘Alluring Bali’ package tour (package code: EHO018) will cover Ubud Village Tour, Kintamani Volcano Temple Tour, Tanha Lot, Nusa Dua beach and the Tanjung Banoe Uluwatu Temple Tour. The tour departs from Kolkata on 17th October 2019. The flight details are as follows:

Flight no. Date Sector Departure Arrival OD 282 17 Oct 2019 CCU-KUL 00:10 hours 06:45 hours OD 306 17 Oct 2019 KUL-DPS 09:05 hours 12:15 hours OD 305 21 Oct 2019 DPS- KUL 13:05 hours 16:10 hours OD 281 21 Oct 2019 KUL-CCU 21:55 hours 23:20 hours

The package cost per person is as follows:

Single Double Triple Child with separate bed Child without separate bed Rs 49399/- Rs 44399/- Rs 44399/- Rs 42355/- Rs 37599/-

According to the itinerary, all tourists are required to assemble at Netaji Subhash international airport in Kolkata at 21:00 hours on 17th October 2019. After completing check-in formalities, tourists will board flight no. OD 282 to Kuala Lumpur. From Kuala Lumpur international airport, the tour gets on flight no. OD 306 to Bali. In Bali, all passengers will check-in at the hotel and then have the evening free to spend time at Kuta beach. Lunch and dinner will be arranged at an Indian restaurant. On day 2, tourists will proceed for Kintamani Volcano and Ubud village tour. The following day is scheduled for Tanjung Benoe Beach tour (water sports on direct payment basis) and visit Nusa Dua Beach tour along with Uluwatu temple tour. On day 4, the tour proceeds to Tanah Lot temple tour. On the 21st, tourists will depart from Bali to Kuala Lumpur via flight no. OD 305 at 13:05 hrs and arrival at KUL at 16:10 hours. From Kuala Lumpur, tourists will take flight no. OD 281 at 21:55 hours and arrive in Kolkata at 23:20 hours

The package includes all air ticket costs in economy class via Malindo Air, four nights accommodation in a 3 star hotel in Bali, meals, sightseeing as per itinerary and all entry fees, English speaking tour guides, two bottles of 500 ml water per day and travel insurance up to the age of 65 years. Personal travel insurance, laundry, tipping, personal shopping, telephone calls etc will not be included in the package cost.

Cancellation Policy: No. of days before commencement of trip Total Deductions 30 days prior to departure date 20% of the package cost 30-21 days prior to departure date 30% of the package cost 20-15 days prior to departure date 60% of the package cost 14-8 days prior to departure date 90% of the package cost Less than 8 Days / No Show 100% of the package cost

For more details contact: Manish Kumar (Mob: 09002040069), Kinkar Roy Chowdhury (Call/WatsApp: Mob: 090020400126)