Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2019 exam registration process is set to begin today, August 16th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the KMAT entrance exam this year can apply for the same at the official website, kmatkerala.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1st, 2019.

The 2019 KMAT exam will be conducted by Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) under the supervision of Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC). The exam is for admissions to MBA courses provided by various institutions in the state of Kerala.

The registration process is beginning today and the last day to apply for the same is November 10th, 2019 until 4.00 pm. The application fee prescribed for General candidate is Rs 1000/- and Rs 750/- for SC/ST Candidate.

The press release regarding the same which was released on August 14th stated that The candidate seeking for MBA admission will have to qualify in any of the entrance test such as KMAT Kerala, CMAT and CAT.

The minimum cut-off marks to qualify to appear for the counselling process for admission is 108 for General; 72 for SEBC; and 54 for SC/ST candidates.

How to register for Kerala KMAT 2019 exam: