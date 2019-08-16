Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Medical Service Examination 2019 written examination today, August 16th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, upsc.gov.in, to see if they have cleared the exam.

The successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview/personality test round of the examination. A total number of 2,659 candidates have cleared the written exam round of the examination.

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Candidates can access the UPSC 2019 CMSE written exam result in this direct link. Another result page which has names of all the successful candidates can be accessed in this direct link.

UPSC released the notification for the 2019 CMSE examination on April 10th and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The CMSE 2019 examination is conducted to fill 362 vacancies divided in four central govenrment departments details of which can be accessed in this official notification.

How to check UPSC 2019 CMSE written exam result: