Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited or APEPDCL had released a notification on August 1st for the recruitment of Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Grade II) positions, and today is the last day to apply for the same. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,859 vacancies for five circles in Andhra Pradesh.

Interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the same at official websites, apeasternpower.com or gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is August 17th, 2019 and the last date for payment of fee up to 19:00Hrs of August 17th, 2019.

Candidates can apply for the APEPDCL 2019 recruitment drive in this direct link.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 35 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to the norm. The candidate must have finished the class 10th exam with with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC).

The vacancies are for five circles which include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru. The vacancies are divided into two categories in which 2177 vacancies are at Village Secretariat level and 682 vacancies at Ward Secretariat level.

How to apply for the APEPDCL 2019 Energy Assistant Recruitment:

Visit the APEPDCL official website. Click on the ‘Energy Assistant Recruitment’ tab on the home page. Two links are available to apply for the position. Click on any of them. First, the candidates need to pay the application fee, which will generate a confirmation number based on which application process will be initiated. Fulfil the application form and take a print out of the final application after submission for future reference.

The candidates who have secured merit in total marks obtained in SSC or 10th class will be called for a tests in 1:3 ratio. Candidates who have applied for more than one circle will have attend all the tests in circles for which they have applied. The final selection will be based on the scores in the test and total marks in SSC.

The recruitment page will also have link to access the official notification which will have more details on the breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility and educational qualification, selection process, application process among others.