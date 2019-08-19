Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2019 result has been declared on August 17th, 2019. The Karnataka Examination Authority declared the result and candidates can access the result and their DCET rank on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

The KEA conducts the DCET 2019 examination for admissions to various diploma courses offered by all the colleges and institutions in the state of Karnataka. The DCET 2019 examination was conducted on July 21st, 2019.

Candidates can access the DCET 2019 result in this direct link.

The diploma courses is offered and DCET is conducted for 2nd Year Engineering Courses/ 1st year Architecture Course under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Engineering Colleges. KEA will release the counselling schedule in the near future.

How to access the DCET 2019 result and rank: