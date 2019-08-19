All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has rescheduled the open round of counselling for MBBS admissions 2019. As per the new schedule, the Open Round of Counselling has been rescheduled from 20th and 21st August to 26th and 27th August 2019. Further, date to register for the counselling has been extended to August 21. Interested individuals can now head to the AIIMS website - aiimsexams.org and register for the counselling.

Earlier the online registration for AIIMS open counselling closed on August 16. But with the new schedule, candidates have the opportunity to apply till 5 pm on August 21. This move was taken by the institute, ‘considering the large number of candidates and guardians participating in the Open Round of Counselling AIIMS-MBBS-2019.’

Candidates who take seats in any AIIMS during Open Round of Counselling are required to stay back for Medical Check-up on 27/08/2019 and 28/08/2019 (if needed) to be held at AIIMS, New Delhi for all AIIMS. The fees and formalities related to admission to all AIIMS, shall be completed at AIIMS Delhi.

A tweet regarding the new counselling dates was shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday. Separately, candidates can access the detailed notification from AIIMS Delhi, here is the direct link for the same.