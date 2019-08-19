Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Dam Inspector and Research Assistant (WIRA19) position today, August 19th. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the model answer keys at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates can also submit objections against the answers on the answer keys. Full details on how to submit the objection can be accessed in the notification of the answer keys available in this link. All objections must be sent on or before August 24th, 2019.

Candidates can access the answer keys for the CG WIRA19 exam in this direct link.

CG PEB had conducted the WIRA19 examination for the recruitment of dam inspector and research assistant for the Water Resource Department on July 25th, 2019.

How to access CG Vyapam model answer keys: