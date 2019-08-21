BSMEB 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi result declared; check for direct links
The results were declared on August 20th and are now available on the official website.
Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB) has declared the 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi examination result on August 20th.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at BSMEB’s official website, bsmeb.org.
Candidates can access the result in this direct links for Fauquania and Moulvi.
The Chairman of BSMEB has put a short message saying “For all the passed students I pray for their progress & prosperity & for the failed students my encouraging message is – failure is the pillar of success. So, don’t be disheartened.”
How to check BSMEB 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi results:
- Visit the BSMEB official website.
- Click on the link to check the relevant results.
- Enter the Roll Code and Roll Number and click on ‘Search’.
- The result will be displayed.