Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB) has declared the 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi examination result on August 20th.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at BSMEB’s official website, bsmeb.org.

Candidates can access the result in this direct links for Fauquania and Moulvi.

The Chairman of BSMEB has put a short message saying “For all the passed students I pray for their progress & prosperity & for the failed students my encouraging message is – failure is the pillar of success. So, don’t be disheartened.”

How to check BSMEB 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi results: