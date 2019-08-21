Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has once again postponed the notification and application process date for the 2019 recruitment for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination. The notification now will be released on August 27th, 2019.

The SSC was initially scheduled to release the notification in the first week of August which was later postponed to August 20th and now once again it has postponed. The notification for the postponement stated that the postponement is being done for administrative reasons.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC official website or Scroll.in’s Announcement page regularly for latest updates.

Computer-based examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Combined Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam was scheduled to be held on November 26th, 2019. Whether there will be any change in the schedule of examination is not clear yet.