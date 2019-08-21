Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by the Income Tax Department. All existing taxpayers or persons who are required to file a return of income, even on behalf of others, must have a PAN. Any person, who intends to enter into economic or financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory, must also have a PAN.

Online application can be made either through the portal of NSDL or UTITSL. Payment of application fee can be made through credit/debit card, demand draft or net-banking. Once the application and payment is accepted, the applicant is required to send the supporting documents through courier/post to NSDL/UTITSL. Only after the receipt of the documents, PAN application would be processed by NSDL/UTITSL.

Documents required to apply for PAN card:

The following documents can be used to apply for a new PAN card

Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India

Elector’s photo identity card

Driving License

Passport

Matriculation certificate or mark sheet of recognised board

Birth certificate issued by the municipal authority or any office authorised to issue birth and death certificate by the Registrar of Birth and Deaths or the Indian Consulate as defined in clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955)

Post office passbook having address of the applicant as an address proof

Ration card having photograph of the applicant as a photo ID proof

Pensioner card having photograph of the applicant

Domicile certificate issued by the government

Steps to apply for a new PAN card:

Applicants can visit either via NSDL or UTITSL websites to apply for a new PAN card. Here is how you can apply for a PAN card via the NSDL website.

Click on the form titled ‘Online PAN application’. Under ‘Application Type’ select ‘New PAN- Indian Citizen (Form 49A)’ if you are a citizen of India

Applicant will initially register by selecting Form 49A along with category and title of the applicant and enter the required details and submit. A token number will be generated and displayed to the applicant before filling the form. This token number would also be sent on e-mail ID (provided in the application form) for reference purpose. There is a facility to save the details entered in the application form such that this data can be viewed and edited by the applicant prior to its final submission by using this temporary token number.

Select the category of PAN card you need.

Enter all your personal details like name, date of birth, mobile number, etc

Enter the captcha code and click submit

After clicking the submit button, a token number will be generated. You will be required to click on the link to continue with your PAN application

If the data submitted fails in any format level validation, a response indicating the error(s) will be displayed on the screen. The applicant shall rectify the error(s) and re-submit the form

If there are no format level error(s), a confirmation screen with data filled by the applicant will be displayed

The applicant may either edit or confirm the same.

Mode of submission of documents:

For e-KYC & e-Sign, e-Sign based or DSC based online PAN application, there is no need to send physical documents to NSDL e-Gov as all these are paperless mode of PAN application.

If physical mode of submission is selected in Online PAN application then the acknowledgment duly signed, affixed with photographs (in case of ‘Individuals’) along with demand draft, if any, and proof of identity, proof of address and proof of date of birth (applicable for Individuals & Karta of HUF) needs to be sent to NSDL e-Gov at:Income Tax PAN Services Unit, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited,5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341, Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony, Near Deep Bungalow Chowk, Pune - 411 016.

It is mandatory to quote Aadhaar /Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form, for making an application for allotment of Permanent Account Number (Form 49A) and copy of Aadhaar allotment letter / Copy of Enrolment ID receipt of Aadhaar application form should also be enclosed along with the acknowledgement.

Superscribe the envelope with ‘APPLICATION FOR PAN – N-15 digit Acknowledgement Number’ (e.g. ‘APPLICATION FOR PAN – N-881010200000097’).

Your acknowledgment, demand draft, if any, and proofs, should reach NSDL within 15 days from the date of online application.

Applications received with demand draft as mode of payment shall be processed only on receipt of relevant proofs and realisation of payment.

Applications received with credit card / debit card / net banking as mode of payment shall be processed on receipt of relevant documents (acknowledgment and proofs).

The most common and preferred mode of submission is scanned image through e-sign. After selecting the option, enter your details such as Aadhaar Card number, parents name, etc. and click next. Fill in your name, date of birth, address and more information. You will be required to enter your area code, AO (assessing officer) type, range code, and AO number in the next step.

Select the documents you have submitted as proof of age and residence from the drop-down menu, fill in the required detail and then click submit. Once your documents are uploaded you will be directed to the payment page, you can choose one of the many online payment methods.

Payment details for application of PAN card:

While submitting PAN application form, the applicant will have to indicate whether a physical PAN card is required. If applicant opts for physical PAN Card, then it will be printed and dispatched at the communication address. The e-PAN card in PDF format will be dispatched at e-mail ID mentioned in PAN application form, if the same is provided. Fees applicable are as follows:

Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) 91 107

PAN applications submitted online through paperless modes (e-KYC and e-sign/ e-sign scanned based/ DSC scanned based):

Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) 86 101

PAN applicant will have to indicate at the time of submission of PAN application, if the physical PAN card is not required. In such cases, email ID will be mandatory & e-PAN Card will be sent to the PAN applicant at the email ID. Physical PAN Card will not be dispatched in such cases. Fees applicable are as follows:

Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form 61 72

PAN applications submitted online through paperless modes (e-KYC and e-sign / e-sign scanned based/ DSC scanned based):

Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes in Rs) e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form 56 66

Once you have made the payment, you will be asked to authenticate via Aadhaar OTP/ submit documents via e-sign/ physically send the documents to NSDL. You will receive an email acknowledgement from NSDL about your application and your PAN card will be couriered once the application has been processed. Save the acknowledgement number or print it.