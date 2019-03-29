The Income Tax Department is has made it mandatory to link your Aadhaar number to your PAN. In order to file Income Tax Returns for PAN holders, the last date to link Aadhaar number and PAN is 31st March.

The Income Tax Department website (incometaxindia.gov.in) allows users to link their Aadhaar with PAN via SMS service, e-filing income tax portal and through ITR.

Steps to link Aadhaar number with PAN online:

Steps to link Aadhaar number with PAN on SMS:

Send a message in this format: UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number

For example, if your Aadhaar number is 123456781234 and your PAN is ABCDE1234F, you have to type UIDPAN 123456781234 ABCDE1234F and send the message to 567678 or 56161.

Complete this process before the 31st of March.