The Income Tax Department is has made it mandatory to link your Aadhaar number to your PAN. In order to file Income Tax Returns for PAN holders, the last date to link Aadhaar number and PAN is 31st March.

The Income Tax Department website (incometaxindia.gov.in) allows users to link their Aadhaar with PAN via SMS service, e-filing income tax portal and through ITR.



Steps to link Aadhaar number with PAN online:

Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) and click on Link Aadhaar (https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html?lang=eng)

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number in the spaces provided along with your full name.

In case only your birth year is mentioned on your Aadhaar card, you have to tick the square. After this, enter the captcha code for verification.

Click on ‘Link Aadhaaar’ and you will receive a pop-up message confirming that your Aadhaar and PAN are now linked.

Steps to link Aadhaar number with PAN on SMS:

Send a message in this format: UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number



For example, if your Aadhaar number is 123456781234 and your PAN is ABCDE1234F, you have to type UIDPAN 123456781234 ABCDE1234F and send the message to 567678 or 56161.



Complete this process before the 31st of March.