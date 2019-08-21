The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer recruitment Main exam result is expected to be released on August 25th, reports Indianexpress.com. The results as per the official notification was expected to be released in the third week of August; however, it seems that it has been delayed by a few days.

Once declared the results will be available SBI official website - sbi.co.in from the careers section.

The SBI PO Main exam 2019 was held from July 20th onwards and candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check the SBI site for result updates today. Further, the information on SBI PO Main exam results will be available on our websites Announcements section as well.

SBI had previously conducted the preliminary exam for PO recruitment, results for which were declared in June. Following this the successful candidates from prelims had to apply for the main exam and admit cards for the PO main exam were released on July 5th.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019.