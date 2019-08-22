National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed examination schedule for all the future examinations for the year 2019-2020. Prominent among them are the JEE Main 2020 April and May and NEET 2020 schedule. The entire calendar can be accessed at NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2020 January examination registration will begin on September 2nd and will go on until September 30th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 201. Meanwhile, the April exam for JEE Main registration process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020

NEET 2020 registration will begin on December 2nd and will go on until December 31st, 2019. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020.

Apart from the above-mentioned examinations, the schedule for IIFT 2020, UGC NET December 2019 and June 2020, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 and June 2020, CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020, NCHM JEE 2020, IGNOU MBA/B.Ed Admission Test 2020, ICAR AIEEE 2020, JNUET 2020, DUET 2020 schedule have also been released.

The total schedule is available at NTA’s official website or candidates can access the entire schedule in this direct link. Apart from that, Scroll.in’s Announcements page will keep providing regular updates regarding all the exams conducted by the NTA.