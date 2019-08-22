Tamil Nadu Common Admissions Test (TANCA) rank list is expected to be released today, August 22nd, 2019. This is based on the counselling schedule available at the official website.

Once the TANCA 2019 rank list is released, candidates can check it at the official website, tanca.annauniv.edu

TANCA Rank List is determined based on the GATE scores or TANCET scores. The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to M. E. /M. Tech./M. Arch./M. Plan. Degree Programmes offered by Anna University.

According to the counselling schedule available on the official website, the counselling based on the rank list will begin on August 27th and will go on until August 30th. The full counselling schedule is available in this link.

Around 5000 colleges/institutions will conduct the admissions process based on the TANCA rank list. Details of all the colleges are available in this link.