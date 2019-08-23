Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV Combined Civil Services Written exam hall ticket was released on August 22nd, 2019. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the TNPSC Group IV Main exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group IV Written Examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 1st, 2019 and now the admit card for the same has been released. Currently, hall ticket for the Junior Scientific Officer and Sociologist and Economist position on the hall ticket page., exam for which is scheduled to be conducted on August 24th,

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group IV Civil Services written exam hall ticket from this direct link.

TNPSC is conducting the examination to fill 6,491 vacancies whcih are divided into eight departments of which 2,792 vacancies are for Junior Assistant positions and 1901 for Typists, and 784 for Stenographers for for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Services and Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, The remaining vacancies are for Field Surveyor (509 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Village Administrative Officer (397 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Bill Collector 34 vacancies, and 74 vacancies for Draftsman.

The application process for the same began on June 14th, 2019 and went on until July 16th, 2019.

How to download TNPSC Group IV Written Exam hall ticket: