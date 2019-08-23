Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the 2019 Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) result on August 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the PGCET can check the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ to check the result.

KEA had conducted the PGCET 2019 on July 13th, 2019 and the application process for the same was conducted from May 30th to June 13th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions into PG courses for Engineering for candidates who do not have GATE scores.

Candidates can access the Karnataka PGCET 2019 result in this direct link.

Now that the result for the PGCET 2019 has been declared, KEA is expected to release the counselling schedule and other details for the PGCET 2019 candidate in the near future.

How to check Karnataka PGCET 2019 result: