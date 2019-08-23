Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the exam that is being conducted for the 2019 recruitment of Programmer and Grade I Programmer on August 22nd. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates are requested to check the admit card thoroughly to know the exact date, time and venue of the examination. The candidates can access the admit card by clicking on the link available on the home page of the website and entering the relevant details.

Apart from that, UPPSC also released the result for the Main exam for the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest Exam 2015. A total number of 2,753 candidates had participated in the exam of which 89 candidates have been deemed eligible to participate in the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies.

The result notification stated that the details of the interview round will be released in the near future. Candidates can click on the result link on the right panel to access it. A PDF will open with the list of roll numbers who have cleared the exam. The result notification can also be found on the right panel of the home page.