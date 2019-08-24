Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is scheduled to release the admit card for the final written exam for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable today, August 24th, Candidates who have cleared the previous stages of the recruitment can download the admit card, once released, from the official website, osssc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8th, 2019 at all the approved examination centres in the district headquarters. The notification that was released along withe PET/PMT result stated that no hard copies of the admit card will be sent to any candidate.

The result for the PET/PMT exam for the recruitment drive was declared on August 8th, 2019. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019, and those who have cleared that round are eligible to appear for the Final Written exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies for Excise Constable on contractual basis. The notification for the same was released on October 9th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from October 12th to November 12th, 2018.