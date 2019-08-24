Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released recruitment notification on August 23rd for 435 vacancies for the position of Livestock Development Officer.

All the candidates interested in the position can access the official notification and apply for the same at MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the position is Septemer 23rd, and the application needs to be processed at MPSC’s application website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The candidates must not be above 38 years of age to be eligible to apply for the position; however, relaxation for candidates from reserved categories can be availed.

The candidates are advised to access the official notification at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it.

The notification will have more details on the eligibility criteria, qualification, reservation policy, selection process, important dates among others.