Maharashtra Council for Agriculture Education and Research, Pune, has released the fourth allotment result for the admission to UG courses on August 24th, 2019. Candidates can check the allotment result at the official website under the relevant admission section at the official website, maha-agriadmsision.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to finish the admission process at the respective institute from August 25th to August 28th. These candidates need to report to their allotted college or institutions on any of these dates to reserve their seats. This is the final allotment round after which the spot admission process for vacant seats will begin.

Candidates can access the MCAER 2019-20 UG 4th allotment result in this direct link.

The counselling process for this started on June 29th and the provisional and final merit list and first allotment result has already been released. A total of four allotment rounds will be conducted and the counselling process will go on until the middle of the September. The classes are scheduled to commence on August 19th.

The counselling process is for the admissions to B.Sc. (Honours)(Agriculture), B.Sc. (Honours)(Horticulture), B.Sc. (Honours)(Forestry),B.Tech.(Bio-Technology) B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech.(Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc. (Honours)(Community Science),B.F.Sc. (Fisheries).