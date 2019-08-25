The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of ICSI Professional examination today, August 25th. The result can be accessed at the ICSI exam official website, icsi.examresults.net.

The result of the ICSI Professional Programme is expected to be announced at 2.00 pm today on the same website.

The exams for ICSI 2018 Foundation, Professional and Executive modules were conducted in the month of June 2019. The Foundation result is expected to be announced in the near future.

How to check ICSI CS Professional/Executive Exam December 2018 result:

Visit the ICSI official website. Selection the Exam, Enter the Roll Number, and Enter the Registration Number, and click on submit. The result will be displayed.

ICSI conducts the exam twice in a year, once in June and once in December. Company secretaries advise companies boards on strategy and also act as a liaison between the board and various stakeholders. ICSI is the statutory body which is responsible for conducting and certifying company secretaries.