The Exam Regulatory Authority of the state of Uttar Pradesh is expected to declare the result for the 2019 3rd semester examination for the D.El.Ed course today, August 26th, 2019. Candidates can check the result at the official website updeled.gov.in or examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

According to Times of India, the result was expected to be declared last week; however, the result date had to be postponed as some regions had delayed sending the mark sheets to the authority.

The report also added that around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the result to be declared. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed in this direct link.

How to check UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester result: