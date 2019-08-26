Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released a mega-vacancy drive notification today for recruitment of 3,827 postgraduate teacher (PGT) positions. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on September 2nd and the last day to apply for the same is September 18th, 2019; however, last day to deposit the fees is September 24th.

The notification can be accessed at the official website, hssc.gov.in, under the advertisement section or in this direct link. The application also will be conducted in the same website during the application window periods.

The PGT vacancies for 3,827 positions are divided into 12 subjects of which 1,373 are for Computer Science, 522 for Maths, 530 for English, 329 for History, and 304 for Commerce. The remaining vacancies are divided into Biology, Chemistry, Fine Arts, Hindi, Music, Physical Education, and Urdu.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 42 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from the reserved category. The candidate must have a postgraduate degree from the relevant subject along with B.Ed from a recognised university.

The candidates must appear for a written exam for 90 marks and 10 marks for candidate’s socio-economic background. A weightage of 75% will be given to General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science,Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, and 25% weightage to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics,Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana in the written exam.

Candidaes are advised to go through the detailed notification to get more details on the vacancy details and breakdown, reservation policy, exam pattern, application process, among others.